Cut in GST: State Fed of Textile Associations thank KTR

A delegation of the Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations, Secunderabad, consisting of president Ammanabolu Prakash, vice-presidents Santhosh Chokhani, Ganduri Shankar and member Karnati Surander, met Minister for Textiles and TRS working presidenti K T Rama Rao and thanked him for coming to the rescue of textile traders by playing key role in stopping the Centre implementing increased 12 per cent GST on textiles wef January 1, 2022.

While listening to problems faced by textile traders patiently, KTR assured the delegation that he fully supports their cause. He would take up the matter with the Centre to ensure that GST on textiles remains 5 per cent only in the ensuing GST Council meeting next month to reconsider the issue. "He would fight tooth and nail to ensure withdrawal the same if there is any proposal to increase GST on textiles.