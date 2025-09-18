CV Anand inaugurates crèche for kids of women cops

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City police commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday inaugurated a new child care center (crèche) for the children of women police officers at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters in Petlaburj. The child care centre will be useful for women officers who spend a lot of time working in the field due to police duties and security arrangements.

On this occasion, CV Anand said that women employees can bring their children to the duty premises, and the centre will provide excellent assurance for their children’s care while they are on duty. This will reduce the stress and logistical problems for working mothers and lead to better results.

The commissioner explained that there will be a special kitchen to provide healthy and nutritious food for the children, and trained professionals will provide services. He also mentioned that the child care centre has facilities such as indoor and outdoor play areas, swings, feeding rooms, medical rooms, and a dormitory for pregnant women, with full-time supervision via CCTV cameras.

CV Anand expressed his immense happiness that in his 34 years of service, such a large-scale welfare program has been implemented, providing improved facilities for women officers. He stated that any employee of the Hyderabad City Police (male or female) can enroll their children in this child care centre. He acknowledged that women employees of the Hyderabad City Police are working hard to excel in all fields and are earning a good reputation in society. Director Dr Ravi Reddy said that serving the community and the Hyderabad police to make their lives easier brings them great joy, as expressed by their MEIL Director, Pamireddy Ramareddy.

He stated that this project is the most important and unique among the activities of the MEIL (Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited) Foundation. Pamireddy Manjula Reddy and Pamireddy Megha Reddy from Megha Engineering, and Shri Murali, Megha Coordinator, also participated in the event. This G+1 building can accommodate 150-200 children aged 0-5 years. The MEIL organization will provide the necessary staff for the child care center. The building was constructed on a spacious 15,000 sq. ft. plot at an approximate cost of Rs 5 crore. MEIL undertook this project as part of their CSR initiative, with the generous support of the MEIL Foundation and its Director, Pamireddy Ramareddy.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP Law and Order, D Joel Davis, Joint CP Traffic, S Chaitanya Kumar, DCP South East Zone and In-charge DCP CAR Headquarters, B Balaswamy, DCP East Zone, Chandramohan, DCP South West Zone, YVS Sudheendra DCP Task Force, women officers and other officials were present.