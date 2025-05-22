CV Anand inaugurates Tolichowki police station

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand inaugurated the new Tolichowki police station on Wednesday. He personally received the first FIR, officially marking the operational launch of the station.

Anand emphasised that the new station aims to make the police more accessible to the public. He stated that the initiative reflects the police commitment to bring governance closer to the citizens. His visit was supervised under the leadership of Chandra Mohan, DCP, South West Zone, and all the zonal AC police stations and CIs. The new police station was established by dividing the police stations of Golconda, Mehdipatnam and Filmnagar.

Specific areas have been divided from the existing police station and formed Tolichowki police station (L&O). The allotted staff is performing patrolling in the area; the police station has been divided into four sectors where Blue Colts and patrolling cars perform patrolling in the area by allotted staff to the Tolichowki police station.

Under the Tolichowki police station , the sector-1 includes Samatha Colony, SA Colony, Golden Sand Colony, Viratnagar, Suryanagar Colony, Aditya Express Towers Adams Colony, Rahul Colony, Aziz Bagh Colony, Sitaramanjaneya temple, Passport office, Adithya Empress Towers towards 7 Tombs. The Sector-2 areas are: Janaki Nagar Colony, Khaja Gulshan Colony, Mini Janaki , Delux Colony, Brindhavan Cololny, Sabza Colony, Virat Nagar, Hakeemsha Colony, Hakeempet Kunta, Road No 86 leading towards Hakeempet Kunta from sub-station to Fatima Nagar Colony. Kohesar Colony, Mini Brindavan Colony.

The Sector-3 areas are: Paramount Colony Gate No: 1,2,3,4, IAS Colony, Hakeempet, New Hakeempmet, Limra X Road near by Hakeempet Nala, Meraj Colony, Nizam Colony, Left portion before end of Tolichwoki flyover leading to Mehdipatnam, NSF Colony.

The Sector-4 has MD Lines, Akbarpura, Mirza Colony, Nadeem Colony, Quli Qutub Shah Nagar, Jamali Kunta, Aruna Colony, Balreddy Nagar, Shatam Nagar, Durga Nagar, Valmiki Nagar, Teen Dargah, Road leading from Tolichowki X Roads to Zeeshan Café, Road Leading from Teen Dargah to Tolichowki X Roads, Azan International School, Golden Function Hall.