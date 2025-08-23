Cyber Crime police arrest six in Rs 1 cr investment fraud

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police apprehended six persons involved in a Rs 1 crore investment fraud with Chinese links. Fraudsters posed as officials of the NSE and Coin SSDCX and contacted victims through Instagram and Telegram, luring them into fake online tasks and trading investments.

Police arrested Addulapuri Harsha Vardhan, Konduru Venu, Mylaram Pradeep, Pachipala Vinodh Yadav, Parasanaboina Vamshi, and Mangali Laxman. Police booked a case U/sec 66 C, 66 D IT Act, & Sec. 111(2) (b), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of BNS.

According to police, the complainant, a 34-year-old woman, resident of Tarnaka, was cheated through a well-planned cyber fraud between January and July 2025. Fraudsters, impersonating as officials of NSE and Coin SSDCX via Instagram and Telegram groups, induced her to perform online ‘tasks’ and invest through fake trading links. Initially, small rewards were credited to gain her trust. Later, she was persuaded to transfer large amounts on the pretext of investments, tax clearance, and target approvals. RG Siva Maruthi, ACP, Cyber Crime said that in total, she transferred Rs 1,05,03,752 to various accounts as directed. Though her app account showed Rs 6.05 crores, no refund was given. Then she realized that they had cheated her to a tune of an amount of Rs 1,05,03,752. Police registered a case and investigated.

Cyber Crime police advised citizens that investment frauds often appear as links/receiving calls through WhatsApp / Telegram Messages social media platforms, or fake company websites. Victims of cybercrime can get immediate help by dial 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in.