Cyber Crime police arrest UP man over job fraud

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police apprehended a person from Uttar Pradesh involved in cheating people in the name of providing job across the country and in Dubai. He was involved in a total of five cases across India.

Police arrested Dharmender Kumar alias Rohan (30). He was running a call centre in Delhi. Police seized three mobile phones and three laptops from his possession.

According to police, a 49-year-old victim from Amberpet approached them and stated that from July 2024 he was searching for a job and found one go2 career website. Then the victim registered for a job and immediately he received a call saying that he was offered a job in OPTUM company, Hyderabad branch. The fraudster asked the victim to pay money for processing the file internally. Believing the same, the victim paid a total of Rs 15,88,347 in different accounts provided by the accused. After that, the fraudster again started asking for more money. The victim realised that they had cheated him. The Cyber Crime police said that the fraudsters are contacting victims through a fake job posting, which appears on popular job portals, social media platforms, or company websites. Victims receive unsolicited calls, messages, or emails from scammers claiming to represent reputable companies.

Scammers use professional language and tone and even conduct fake interviews or assessments to build trust with victims. They create fake employee profiles on LinkedIn and other job portals to appear legitimate. Scammers ask victims to provide bank account numbers, credit card details, and personal documents such as Aadhaar cards, passports, or Social Security numbers.

Cyber Crime police advised the citizens to be cautious of unsolicited calls and messages: Stay wary of unexpected job offers or messages. Legitimate companies do not ask for payment in exchange for employment. Victims of cybercrime can get immediate help by dialling 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in website.