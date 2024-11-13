Cyber crime police refund Rs 2.91 L to victims of fraud

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police successfully refunded Rs 2.91 lakh to a victim who had lost the amount to cyber fraudsters.

According to the police, the man received a phone call from a person who claimed to be a representative of HDFC Bank and offered an increase in the credit card limit. The caller collected details of the credit card and sent an APK file to him on WhatsApp. The victim installed the application, after which his mobile phone was compromised; multiple transactions totalling Rs 2,91,726 were debited from his credit card without him disclosing the OTP.

The police said the victim had approached them immediately, and theNCRP Teamof the Cyber Crime Unit-Hyderabad identified the malware sent to his mobile; they identified that the debited transactions were made on Amazon in three separate purchases.

The victim filed an online complaint with the unit on November 2. Notices were sent to concerned authorities immediately for blockage of funds. The prompt action by the NCRP team led to the merchant refunding Rs 2.92 lakh to the victim's HDFC credit card without a court order.

Dara Kavitha, DCP, Cyber Crime Unit, advised citizens not to install any APK files that are forwarded or sent through WhatsApp, as fraudsters will steal data by compromising devices. ‘Never respond to emails and embedded APK file links in messages and calls asking you to update or verify KYC documents pending. Never share user ID/password/debit card number/PIN/CVV/OTP; immediately change your credentials.

Bank officials, financial institutions, the RBI, and any genuine entity never ask customers to share confidential information. ‘Never share the confidential details with anyone, even your own family members and friends’.

However, if you have any genuine doubt about the safety of your interests, it is advisable to visit your bank or finance institution. There is a possibility to get a refund of at least part of the lost and put on hold amount if it is reported immediately. Victims of such cyber frauds can report immediately on helpline number 1930 or portal cybercrime.gov.in.