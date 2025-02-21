Cyber Crime Police refund Rs 62.46 lakh to fraud victims

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police refunded a total of Rs 62,46,900 in 16 different fraud cases as of February 19, 2025.

According to the Cyber Crime Police, these cases involved various fraudulent methods, including eight cases of stock trading and investment scams, six cases of FedEx and money laundering fraud, and one case each of loan fraud and impersonation fraud.

In stock trading and investment fraud, eight victims were deceived by fraudsters who promised substantial profits. As per court orders, the concerned banks refunded Rs 12,16,773 to the victims.

In FedEx and money laundering scams, six victims were cheated under the pretext of FedEx/digital arrest and money laundering schemes. The concerned banks refunded Rs 47,85,759 to the victims as per court orders.

In a loan fraud case, one victim was deceived by fraudsters posing as loan providers. A refund of Rs 1,24,334 was issued. Additionally, in an impersonation fraud case involving a company and its invoice, a victim was cheated, and Rs 1,20,221 was refunded.

The refunds were processed based on orders passed by the Magistrate of XII ACMM Court, Anusha, and through the efforts of the Cyber Crime Police teams. The respective banks credited the refunded amounts to the victims’ accounts.

The Cyber Crime Police urged citizens not to panic if they receive threatening video calls from individuals claiming to be officials from agencies such as CBI, RBI, ED, Customs, Judges, Cyber Crime Police, Narcotics, FedEx, BSNL, or TRAI. They clarified that no government agency or law enforcement body demands money through Skype calls, nor do they conduct digital arrests or inquiries.

They also warned against fake investment groups on social media platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and Facebook, which lure people with promises of high returns and minimal risk. The police advised citizens to invest only through SEBI-approved apps and consult SEBI-registered financial advisors before making any investments.

Victims of cyber fraud are encouraged to immediately call 1930 or register a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.