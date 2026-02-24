Cyberabad civic chief makes a surprise inspection in Kompally

Hyderabad: CMC Commissioner G Srijana conducted a surprise inspection in the Kompally Circle limits and carried out a comprehensive review of sanitation management, door to door garbage collection, property tax collections, and issuance of trade licences.

During the visit, she inspected local conditions in several areas and issued clear instructions to the officials concerned to rectify the identified shortcomings.

The Commissioner directed that Swachh Auto workers must visit every household daily without failing to collect garbage. She instructed officials to strengthen GPS monitoring of collection vehicles and review their performance on a daily basis. She warned that negligence in the attendance and performance of sanitation workers, as well as lack of supervision by supervisors, would not be tolerated.

In case of staff shortage, immediate replacement measures must be taken to ensure that garbage does not accumulate anywhere. The Commissioner also directed officials to expedite the issuance of trade licenses to commercial establishments and accelerate tax collections. A special drive should be undertaken to recover pending dues.

She emphasised promoting digital modes of tax payment and conducting awareness programmes to encourage compliance.

Furthermore, she instructed that ward level monitoring be strengthened to ensure prompt response to sanitation related complaints. Cleanliness drives should be taken up with public participation. Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and sanitation staff participated in the inspection.