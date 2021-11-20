  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Cyberabad cops speed up drive against drugs

CP Stephen Raveendra at a press conference at his office in Cyberabad on Saturday
x

CP Stephen Raveendra at a press conference at his office in Cyberabad on Saturday

Highlights

The Cyberabad police stepped up its drive against marijuana trade in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits and conducting raids daily.

Madhapur:The Cyberabad police stepped up its drive against marijuana trade in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits and conducting raids daily. Bulk buyers, local retailers and drug transporters are on police radar to curb drugs peddling and usage.

On Thursday and Friday in Cyberabad limits, two cases were registered and seven offenders were arrested.

About 1.5 kg dry marijuana, 88 weed oil bottles, 1 gram MDMA drug, 3 LSD papers and 12 marijuana saplings weighing 4 grams were seized. 123 E-petty cases were registered.

According to police, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra had imposed PD Act on 11 drug offenders till date within the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Police requested everyone to inform them regarding information related to drug suppliers through Dial 100 or through Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement Cell 79011 05423 or Cyberabad WhatsApp number 9490617444.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X