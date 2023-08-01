Cyberabad CP holds meeting on Assembly elections

RANGAREDDY: In preparation for the forthcoming assembly elections, a crucial review meeting was conducted on Monday at the Cyberabad police commissionerate’s main conference hall. The meeting presided over by Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra, emphasised the necessity of being fully prepared to conduct the assembly elections efficiently and transparently.

The Election Commission of India’s instructions mandated the execution of vulnerability mapping exercises by the police and civil administration to ensure the smooth functioning of the electoral process. Rachakonda CP DS Chauhan, Rachakonda Joint CP Satyanarayana, Medchal District Collector D. Amoy Kumar, Rangareddy District Collector S. Harish, and other district officials were also present.

Cyberabad CP stressed the significance of collaborative efforts among all departments to identify potential problem areas and address them promptly. He underscored the importance of facilitating the citizens’ right to vote without any hindrance. To this end, a comprehensive plan was proposed to ensure the smooth conduct of elections, particularly in areas with potential challenges. Addressing concerns about social media disinformation, he highlighted the need to appoint social media teams promptly to combat false propaganda that could disrupt the election process and create suspicions among voters. Rachakonda CP DS Chauhan emphasised the importance of all officers having a profound understanding of the conduct rules and duties pertaining to elections. The police and revenue personnel were thoroughly briefed on how to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the assembly elections.

A presentation on vulnerability mapping exercises was delivered by Cyberabad crimes DCP Singhenwar Kalmeshwar, shedding light on the strategies to be employed in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. Medchal district collector D Amoy Kumar expressed commitment to abide by the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India to ensure a fair and unbiased electoral process.

Rangareddy district collector S Harish, echoed the sentiments of cooperation, stressing the need to conduct the assembly elections with integrity and tranquillity. He issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against any negligence shown in the performance of election duties.