Cyberabad: Entries invited for short film festival on road safety

Cyberabad: The Cyberabad police, along with traffic police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council has announced its third short film contest on the theme 'Road Safety and Us'. Entries are invited from interested people.

The contest is being organised in collaboration with 'START Help Foundation' to create awareness on road safety. The last date to submit the entries along with the indemnity form is August 31.

In a release, the police said the prize money for the top three winners would be Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

The length of the video must be anywhere between 60 and 120 seconds, including the credit lines. Videos can be made in Telugu, Hindi or English. The dialogues, if any, must have English titles, irrespective of the language.

The participants may submit the compressed video as an entry, but once the entry wins the prize, the film of the highest quality must be provided, in the aspect ratio of 1920x1080. For more information, participants may contact Keshav Bhandari (91772-83831) email: trfcord@scsc.in.