Cyberabad: Kalmeshwar Shingenavar takes charge as Crimes DCP

Cyberabad: Kalmeshwar Shingenavar took charge as new Crimes Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Cyberabad on Sunday. He was appointed as the Crimes DCP for Cyberabad limits in place of Rohini Priyadarshini, who is transferred and posted as Medak district Superintendent of Police.

Similarly, Shilpavali took charge as Madhapur DCP, G Sandeep assumed charge as Balanagar DCP and Jagadishwar Reddy assumed charge as Shamshabad DCP. Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra congratulated the newly appointed officers and whished them good luck