Cyberabad on Yellow Alert: Rain Hits IT Corridor, Shaikpet & Kukatpally – Traffic Caution Advised
Light to moderate rains hit Cyberabad today! Yellow Alert issued for IT Corridor, Shaikpet & Kukatpally. Commuters advised early logouts, slow traffic expected, stay safe on slippery roads.
The Cyberabad Police have issued a Yellow Alert because light to moderate rain is expected today in IT Corridor, Shaikpet, and Kukatpally. People are advised to log out early from 3:30 PM to avoid traffic jams. Traffic will be slow, and roads may be damaged, so be careful while traveling.
Drivers should be extra careful because of low visibility and slippery roads. Stay updated on traffic and weather through Traffic Pulse and social media.
This alert is from the Cyberabad Police’s Business Resilience Command & Control.
🚨SCSC-Situation Report & Advisory🚨— Cyberabad Traffic Police (@CYBTRAFFIC) August 19, 2025
Date: 19th August 2025
Time: 1430 Hrs
Situation: Forecast of light to moderate rains expected between afternoon to evening in IT Corridor, Shaikpet & Kukatpally area.
Alert: ⚠️Yellow Alert ⚠️
Advisory: Early Logouts to start from 3:30 PM…