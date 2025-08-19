  • Menu
Cyberabad on Yellow Alert: Rain Hits IT Corridor, Shaikpet & Kukatpally – Traffic Caution Advised

Highlights

Light to moderate rains hit Cyberabad today! Yellow Alert issued for IT Corridor, Shaikpet & Kukatpally. Commuters advised early logouts, slow traffic expected, stay safe on slippery roads.

The Cyberabad Police have issued a Yellow Alert because light to moderate rain is expected today in IT Corridor, Shaikpet, and Kukatpally. People are advised to log out early from 3:30 PM to avoid traffic jams. Traffic will be slow, and roads may be damaged, so be careful while traveling.

Drivers should be extra careful because of low visibility and slippery roads. Stay updated on traffic and weather through Traffic Pulse and social media.

This alert is from the Cyberabad Police’s Business Resilience Command & Control.



