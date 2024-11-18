Live
Cyberabad Police Arrest 12 Transgender Individuals for Public Nuisance in Nanakramguda
The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Cyberabad police arrested 12 transgender individuals in Nanakramguda for creating a public disturbance by engaging in inappropriate behavior, including exposing their bodies and making provocative gestures.
The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad police apprehended 12 transgender individuals on Saturday night for creating a public disturbance at Nanakramguda, in the Gachibowli area.
Acting on complaints from the public, the AHTU team split into four groups to carry out the operation.
The 12 transgender individuals were arrested for causing a disturbance by exposing their bodies, singing, and making provocative gestures to draw attention.
DCP of Women & Child Safety, K. Srujana, spoke about the incident, stating, "The 12 transgender persons were detained for creating a nuisance by exposing their bodies, singing songs, and using gestures to draw the public’s attention."
This statement was provided to 'Telangana Today', confirming the actions taken by the police in response to the complaints.