Cyberabad Police Arrest 3-Member Attention Diversion Gang, Seize 140 ATM Cards and Rs 2.38 Lakh in Cash

Cyberabad Police have successfully busted a 3-member gang arrested Cyberabad, involved in attention diversion crime Cyberabad. The gang, responsible for several cheating cases in the city and surrounding suburbs, was found in possession of 140 stolen ATM cards and Rs 2.38 lakh in cash.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Kariman Shani (33), Rupdev Sahani (34), and Saheeb Sahini (34), all laborers from Shamshabad, hailing from Bihar and Punjab. These criminals were involved in an attention diversion scam in Cyberabad that targeted senior citizens and illiterate people at ATM centers.

The gang would collect old ATM cards from different locations across the country. At ATM centers in Cyberabad and nearby areas, they would approach elderly victims, offering assistance during cash withdrawals. While distracting the victims, they would switch their cards with the old ones. Afterward, the gang would visit the ATM centers to withdraw money from the stolen cards.

The Cyberabad Police gang bust has led to the discovery of at least 15 cases of fraud in Cyberabad and Jadcherla. ACP Shadnagar, N Ch Ranga Swamy, confirmed the operation and commended the Cyberabad police action diversion gang for their swift response. The Cyberabad police nab criminals in this case are continuing their investigation into further possible victims.

This success highlights the police's dedication to curbing attention diversion crime Hyderabad and protecting vulnerable citizens from fraud. Cyberabad Police gang arrest news is a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant while using ATMs.