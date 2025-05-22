Cyberabad police bans gatherings near exam centres

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty ordered for prohibiting assembly of five or more persons around a 200-metre radius at all the examination centres of Intermediate Public Advance Supplementary Examinations.

The examinations will be conducted from May 22 to May 29. Further, photocopy (xerox) and internet centres shall be closed within a radius of 100 metres from the centres.

However, the following are exempted from the operation of this order - police officers on duty, military personnel on duty, home guards on duty, flying squad of the Education Department and funeral processions.

The order will remain in force from May 22 to May 29 at all the examination centres of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The public informed that any person violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section-163 of BNSS.