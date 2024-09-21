Cyberabad Police Bust Major Drug Trafficking Operation, Seize 86 KGs of Dry Ganja

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) and Dundigal Police have apprehended two suspects involved in transporting 86 kilograms of dry ganja from Berhampur, Odisha to Delhi, via the Telangana state. The police operation, conducted on September 20, 2024, resulted in the seizure of the illicit substance as well as a Honda City vehicle, with a total estimated value of over ₹33 lakhs.

According to official reports, the police intercepted a silver Honda City car (registration number OR 05 X 2004) near ORR Exit No. 05 in Dundigal, acting on specific intelligence about the ongoing drug trafficking. The investigation led to the arrest of one male peddler, Sunindra Kumar Singh (25), and one female transporter, Laxmi (30), both hailing from Odisha.

The authorities reported that Sunindra Kumar Singh, a resident of Khrishtian Sahi Colony in Gajapati District, was previously involved in two other criminal cases, including a previous drug-related offense. His accomplice, Laxmi, was reportedly hired for the operation under the pretense of being his wife, ostensibly to deflect any police suspicion during their journey.

The police detailed that the trafficking plan involved modifications to Singh's vehicle, where secret compartments had been created to conceal the ganja packets. The investigation revealed that the accused were following instructions from an absconding main supplier, Raju, based in Berhampur, who had previously directed Singh to hide the drugs in the car.

The illicit cargo was to be delivered to an individual named Amit Agarwal, a resident of Delhi, who is also currently evading arrest. Additional accomplices linked to the operation have been identified, with further inquiries underway.

The seizure included 86 kilograms of dry ganja, valued at approximately ₹30,10,000, along with the Honda City car worth ₹3,00,000, two mobile phones valued at ₹10,000, and cash totaling ₹1,710, bringing the total estimated value of the haul to ₹33,21,710.

The successful operation was conducted under the leadership of top police officials, including Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty and DCPs N. Koti Reddy and D. Srinivas, who praised the efforts of the team involved in the case.

In light of this incident, the Cyberabad Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking. Residents are encouraged to contact local authorities through Dial 100 or the Cyberabad WhatsApp number at 9490617444, assuring that their identities will remain confidential.

Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, has emphasized the ongoing commitment to combat drug-related crimes in the region and ensure the safety of the community.