Cyberabad Police Commissionerate receives DSCI Excellence Award 2024
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate received the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) Excellence Award 2024 at the NASSCOM-DSCI Annual Information Security Summit held in New Delhi.

According to Cyberabad officials, Cyberabad police was recognised for its innovative and sustained efforts in addressing cyber threats and ensuring cyber safety through its dedicated cybercrimes unit, which includes the Cybercrime Police Station (CCPS) and the Telangana Police Centre of Excellence (TGPCC).

The notable innovations of the department include the crime OS tool developed by TGPCC, which streamlines investigations, as well as the Chief Information Security Officers’ (CISO) Council.

