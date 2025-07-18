Cyberabad Police conducts fire mock drill to strengthen emergency preparedness

Hyderabad: To enhance emergency response systems, improve inter-departmental coordination, and ensure public safety during disaster situations, a comprehensive fire mock drill was conducted at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, in collaboration with the Telangana State Fire Department.

The drill began with the sounding of a fire alarm, prompting the immediate and systematic evacuation of the Cyberabad commissioner office staff. Trained Fire Marshals guided the personnel to the designated Assembly Point near the National Flag Post. Teams from various wings, including Traffic Police, Cybercrime, SHE Teams, Special Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Bomb Disposal Squad, and CAR Headquarters, actively participated in the drill. Fire alarm systems lift circuit breakers, and the Public Address System were activated as per Standard Operating Procedures, followed by simulated rescue operations carried out by emergency teams.

The Telangana Fire Services Department played a crucial role in the exercise by deploying fire tenders, medical teams, safety personnel, and a Bronto Skylift vehicle to simulate high-rise rescue operations. The Bronto Skylift showcased advanced capabilities for evacuating individuals from upper floors during fire emergencies.

The mock drill emphasized the importance of awareness among staff regarding evacuation procedures, emergency exits, and the correct usage of fire safety equipment.

During the mock drill, Madhapur Station Fire Officer Anjaneyulu Dodla conducted a live demonstration on the use of various fire safety tools and explained different types of fire emergencies along with the appropriate response methods. The officer also explained how to act during emergencies, the importance of remaining calm, and how to evacuate safely using designated routes.

In the presence of Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, and Joint Commissioner Dr Gajarao Bhupal, the need for timely precautions and personal safety awareness was emphasized.

Such drills not only enhance coordination between departments but also educate staff and the general public on how to respond swiftly and safely in emergencies. The Cyberabad Police reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding lives and property through proactive planning, inter-agency collaboration, regular training, and the effective use of social media platforms to provide accurate real-time updates and counter misinformation during crisis situations.

Following the exercise, a review meeting was held to assess performance, identify areas for improvement, and recommend action points to strengthen preparedness.

DCP Crimes A Muthyam Reddy, DCP Road Safety LC Naik, DCP Special Branch Sai Sri, DCP Women & Child Safety Wing Srujana Karnam, and officers from the Telangana Fire Services along with staff of Madhapur Fire Station and ministerial staff of Cyberabad CPO were present.