Cyberabad police fete three retiring officers

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police honored 3 retiring Police officers at the Auditorium of the CP Office on Tuesday.

Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, along with senior officers acknowledged the officers’ remarkable service and contributions to the Police department. The retired officers were K Satyanarayana, ACP W&CSW, M Srinivas, SI, SHE Teams, K Shanakaraiah, SI, Chevalla Traffic PS.

The commissioner presented pension papers to the retiring police officers and thanked them for their dedicated service in maintaining law and order.

He acknowledged the sacrifices they made, the long hours, missed holidays, and time away from family while noting the unique experience gained in the police force.

Avinash Mohanty encouraged them to enjoy a fulfilling post-retirement life with their families, pursue hobbies reminding them that their greatest reward is the satisfaction of serving society and keeping the society safe.

The retirement event was made memorable as the retiring officers were joined by their family members and colleagues, creating a warm and emotional atmosphere.

Senior officials, including W&CSW DCP Srujana Karnam, CAR Hqrts DCP Sanjeev, Admin ADCP Mohd Fazlur Rahman, CAR HQRTS ADCP Shameer, and ASI Co-operative Society Incharge G. Mallesham were present to convey their appreciation and best wishes to the retiring officers.