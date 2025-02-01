Cyberabad police fetes retiring officers

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate organised a dignified farewell ceremony to honor six retiring officers on Friday. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty acknowledged the officers' remarkable service and contributions to the department.

During the ceremony, the Commissioner presented the retiring officers with their pension documents and expressed deep gratitude for their unwavering dedication and commitment throughout their careers. He highlighted their crucial roles in maintaining law and order and their significant contributions to the growth and efficiency of the department. Encouraging them to embrace a fulfilling post-retirement life, he advised them to focus on their families, pursue hobbies, and engage in community service, utilising their wealth of experience to continue contributing to society.

The farewell event was made memorable as the retiring officers were joined by their family members and colleagues, creating a warm and emotional atmosphere. Senior officials, including Joint CP (Traffic) D Joel Davis, other officers and ASI Co-operative Society officers were present to convey their appreciation and best wishes to the retiring officers.

The Commissionerate expressed heartfelt thanks to the retiring officers for their exemplary service and wished them a peaceful and rewarding retirement. The ceremony concluded on a note of gratitude and camaraderie, reflecting the deep bonds within the Cyberabad police family.