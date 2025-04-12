Cyberabad police hands over 1,060 mobiles worth Rs 3.18 cr to rightful owners

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Cyberabad police in a span of 45 days recovered 1,060 stolen and lost mobile phones valued at Rs 3.18 crore. Utilising the central equipment identity register (CEIR) portal, the phones were recovered and handed over to their rightful owners on Friday at the Commissionerate.

The DCP Crimes, the CCS, IT Cell, and Social Media teams of Cyberabad Police successfully completed the sixt phase of mobile phone recovery. The DCP Crimes LC Naik shared that the zone-wise recovery details--CCS Madhapur 245, CCS Balanagar 225, CCS Medchal 200, CCS Rajendranagar 205 and CCS Shamshabad 185.

Naik emphasised that mobile phones play a vital role in daily lives, containing important information and cherished memories. Thieves are relentless, so the police must be equally persistent in their recovery efforts. “Despite many people being educated, a few are aware of how to prevent stolen mobiles from being misused,” he said. ‘Installing CCTV cameras in your colonies and community areas is highly beneficial for ensuring safety and security’.

He urged the public to report lost mobile phones either at their nearest police station or directly through the CEIR portal, which is accessible online across all States and UTs. He highlighted that using the portal helps prevent misuse of stolen phones and facilitates their swift recovery.

A recipient shared her experience, saying, “Two months ago I had gone to the Kukatpally market early in the morning, where I lost my mobile phone. I reported the loss at the nearest police station. To my surprise, the Cyberabad Police swiftly recovered it and returned it to me. I am truly grateful to the police for their remarkable efforts.”

Another recipient shared, “I lost my mobile phone two months ago while returning home after dropping my child at school. The police assured me they would try to recover it. Soon after, they informed me that my phone had been found and would be returned. I am truly grateful to the Cyberabad Police for their quick response.”

The DCP commended the efforts of officers of CCS, IT Cell, Social Media and others for their outstanding work in recovering the phones.