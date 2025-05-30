Cyberabad police, HMDA hold meet on monsoon preparedness

Hyderabad: With onset of monsoon season and its potential impact on urban mobility, a high-level coordination meeting was jointly chaired by Dr Gajarao Bhupal, Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), and Sarfaraz Ahmad, Metropolitan Commissioner of HMDA and Managing Director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL).

The session brought together key stakeholders from the Cyberabad traffic police and HMDA to deliberate on infrastructure readiness and strategic interventions required mitigating traffic disruptions, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor. The meeting focused on key issues, with action points including proposals for constructing underpasses, flyovers, and foot-over bridges at major junctions to reduce traffic congestion and improve pedestrian movement.

Identification and prioritisation of major bottle neck areas along the ORR, with directives for on-ground inspections and formulation of targeted traffic management strategies were discussed. Emphasis was given on reducing road fatalities involving pedestrians and two-wheeler riders through dedicated infrastructure such as service roads and segregated pedestrian pathways were highlighted. Moreover, the immediate identification and rectification of accident-prone ‘black spots’ along the ORR to improve overall traffic safety was reviewed. Strengthening surveillance and enforcement mechanisms through the installation of CCTV cameras at key intersections and vulnerable points, including TGPA, Narsingi rotaries, and PVNR Expressway was discussed.