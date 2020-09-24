Cyberabad police join hands with Google to curb cyber frauds

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police commissioner, VC Sajjanar on Thursday held a video conference with the officials of Google and discussed about the cyber frauds taking place through Google platform such as usage of Google Ad Services by fraudsters, posting of fake customer care numbers, misuse of Google view form link services and deletion of the objectionable videos and content from YouTube and furnishing of user registration details and IP logs of Gmail and YouTube channels and Google pay transactions.

The Commissioner clearly instructed the officials of Google that the company should take more precautions to prevent the usage of Google platforms by the cyber fraudsters as they are using the platform to cheat many gullible people. Apart from it the issues being faced by the investigating officers were also put forward with the company.

The officials of Google assured the commissioner that they will certainly work with the police department and will provide the information needed for investigation.

Also the suggestions kept forward by the commissioner were taken positively by the officials and they ensured that the company will work collectively with the department in curbing the menace of cyber fraudsters.