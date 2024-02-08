Cyberabad Police nab two drug peddlers, seize MDMA

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police of Telangana have apprehended two drug peddlers and seized drugs including MDMA from them.

Special Operations Team (SOT) and law and order police of Madhapur arrested the accused when they were peddling drugs at Shilpa Park in Kondapur.

The accused have been identified as Maram Pavan Kumar alias Macha Pavan (31) and Adarsh Kumar Singh (21). The latter hails from Bihar and was working in Hyderabad as delivery boy with a food app company.

Police seized 21.788 grams MDMA (Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine), 874.316 grams of ganja, one four-wheeler, three mobile phones and two small digital weighing machines, all worth about Rs 8 lakh from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr G. Vineeth said two other accused in the case were absconding.

He said that the accused persons are habituated to lavish lifestyle and addicted to social vices. They had a habit of consuming drugs and ganja along with their friends, who supply drugs and ganja and decided to procure the same from them. They have been procuring the drugs MDMA and ganja from them for Rs 1000 per gram and selling them in Hyderabad for Rs 6,000 to 7,000 per gram.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act-2001 has been registered at Madhapur police station.

The DCP said the police were on a constant look out for drug peddlers and consumers and developed various sources and informants to curb the menace of drugs and other psychotropic substances.

--IANS

ms/uk