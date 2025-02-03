Cyberabad police nabs notorious burglar

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police apprehended a notorious house burglar who was involved in 80 cases. On Saturday night, he opened fire with a pistol on police officers.

The police arrested Bathula Prabhakar alias Raju, Rahul, Bayyapu, Bittu (30) of Chittoor district Andhra Pradesh. The accused has been committing house burglaries since 2013 and was previously arrested seven times by various police stations in both states.

The police seized three country-made weapons with six magazines, 451 live rounds (7.6 MM), 2 fired empty cartridges, cash of Rs 62,000, three phones, an iron rod, and other materials from his possession. He used to purchase firearms and ammunition from Bihar with the help of his associates.

According to the police, on Saturday, while checking Prism Pub in Gachibowli police station limits, the crime staff of CCS Madhapur, noticed a person behaving suspiciously. Upon questioning, he gave evasive answers. When officers attempted to apprehend him, he tried to escape and opened fire with a pistol at Head Constables Venkat Reddy, Pradeep, and Veera Swamy. In a scuffle, Venkat sustained a bleeding injury on his left leg thumb finger. He was immediately shifted to Continental Hospital for treatment.

During interrogation, Prabhakar voluntarily admitted to committing this offense and several other house burglaries in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other States. He was involved in 11 cases in Telangana and 12 cases in Andhra Pradesh.

The police said that Prabhakar committed house burglaries at night after conducting reconnaissance for a few days. He targeted top colleges in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, entering the premises under the pretext of paying fees for a relative.

He used public transport such as buses and autos to reach the crime scene and covered his face with a mask to conceal his identity. He carried firearms and lock-breaking tools, including an electrical iron cutter, screwdrivers, a cutting plier, a wrench, torchlight, hand gloves, and an extension wire board. After committing the offense, he would hide at the scene for some time before leaving early in the morning.

In September 2020, he was arrested by Palem police Visakhapatnam, in connection with 57 house burglary cases. In March 2022, he escaped from police custody while being lodged in Visakhapatnam Central Jail.