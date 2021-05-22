Cyberabad Police organises blood donation camp

Gachibowli: Looking at the blood requirement and empting blood stocks in blood banks, Cyberabad Police organised a blood donation camp in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate Office on Friday.

The blood donation camp was organised for the patients of Osmania Hospital and Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society. A total of 104 police working in CAR HQ and Cyberabad Police Commissionerate Office voluntarily donated blood.

VC Sajjanar CP, Cyberabad Police said, "Thalassemia kids, cancer patients, mothers in deliveries need blood. Unfortunately, there is a myth that if they donate blood, their immunity is compromised, which is not true.

There are 6,000 thalassemia kids in the State, and they need blood every month. If you are afraid of going to a hospital you should at least walk into the nearest blood bank and donate blood and save lives." he added that all the eligible must come forward to donate the blood and assured that it is safe and you don't have to worry about anything.

M Venkat Reddy, Additional DCP, Security, ACPS Santosh, Balakrishna Reddy, and Hanumantha Rao, Inspectors Mathaiaya Y and Mathaiaya V, Venkataswamy and Vishnu, SIs also attended the programme.

The blood camp was conducted under the supervision of Dr Sukumar, Unit Doctor, and Dr Ramesh and Jaleel from Thalassemia Sickle Society.