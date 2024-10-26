Cyberabad police organises Open House

Hyderabad: As part of Police Commemoration Week, an Open House programme was held on Friday at the Cyberabad Parade Grounds, with the aim of educating students about policing and public safety.

DCP Srujana Karnam of the Women and Child Safety Wing (W&CSW), Cyberabad, inaugurated the event and addressed the students, emphasising the importance of excelling in school while also staying informed about societal issues and understanding how the police work to keep everyone safe. She added that it is crucial for students to know what a police station is, how it operates, and how the police maintain law and order.

A total of 1,200 students from various schools, junior colleges, and NCC units from five zones within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits participated in the event.

One of the key highlights of the programme was the display of a variety of weapons, including light machine guns, advanced rifles, and bomb detection devices. Police personnel conducted demonstrations on the proper handling and usage of these weapons, providing students with valuable practical knowledge. The bomb disposal team showcased their equipment, while sniffer dogs demonstrated their ability to detect explosives through scent. In addition, a band drill was conducted, and the mounted police performed horse-riding demonstrations, enhancing the students' interactive experience.

The Open House provided a unique opportunity for students to engage with the police, deepening their understanding of law enforcement and raising awareness of public safety measures. The event also emphasised the importance of community-police engagement, particularly in building connections with the younger generation.