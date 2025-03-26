Cyberabad police set to auction 357 unclaimed vehicles

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have accumulated 357 abandoned, unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes that are pooled at Moinabad police station grounds.

According to the police, individuals with ownership objections, hypothecation claims, or any interest in these vehicles may submit an application to the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, to claim their vehicles within six months from the date of notification.

If no claim is made within this period, the abandoned and unclaimed vehicles will be auctioned publicly. The particulars of vehicles are available at Moinabad Police Station Ground under control of N Veeralingam, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector of Police, cell no 9490617317 and on the official website of Cyberabad Police www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in .

It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of Open Public Auction as empowered u/s 6(2), 7 of Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act 2004 r/w Section 39, 40 and 41 of Hyderabad City Police Act.