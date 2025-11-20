Cyberabad Police sounds fog warning; asks motorists to switch to low-beams

Hyderabad: Amidst the onset of dense winter fog that drastically reduces visibility on highways and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Cyberabad, the local police have released a crucial advisory to motorists, emphasising the importance of vigilance and strict adherence to safety protocols.

With colder temperatures enveloping the region, the police have urged drivers to switch to low-beam headlights and fog lamps instead of high beams. High beams can worsen the visibility challenge by causing glare in the fog. Drivers are also cautioned to avoid sudden braking, reduce speed significantly, and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead to minimise the risk of chain collisions.

The advisory comes in response to the heightened risk of accidents seen during the winter fog season, a period when the combination of low temperatures and thick mist creates dangerous driving conditions.

Cyberabad police have highlighted the critical need for motorists not to engage in overtaking or abrupt lane changes, practices that become significantly more hazardous when visibility is limited. Furthermore, the police have increased patrols in fog-prone zones, particularly on the ORR, to monitor traffic, assist drivers, and ensure compliance with safety directives.

This winter, the city of Hyderabad and surrounding Telangana districts have been affected by a significant cold wave, with temperatures plummeting to lows that add to the hardship of driving in fog. Serilingampally recorded a low of 8.8°C, while nearby districts like Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad registered minimum temperatures around 7.9°C and 8.8°C, respectively.

Hyderabad’s urban locales, including Rajendranagar and BHEL, have experienced minimum temperatures ranging from 12.2°C to 14.1°C, underscoring the chilly conditions that accompany the thick blanket of fog early each morning.

Nationally, the dangers of fog during the winter months are starkly evident in road accident statistics. According to government reports from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, over 34,000 accidents were attributed to foggy conditions across India last winter.

These fog-related incidents tragically resulted in more than 14,500 deaths, marking a nearly 9% increase compared to the previous year. States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh have seen particularly high fog-related fatality numbers, which highlight the urgent need for rigorous safety adherence on fog-affected roads.

The Cyberabad police advisory is a timely reminder that while fog is a natural seasonal phenomenon, it poses very real dangers for road users. With reduced visibility, the margin for error shrinks, making cautious, defensive driving essential. Authorities continue to urge all motorists, including two-wheeler riders, to take extra precautions such as wearing reflective gear, keeping headlights on at all times, and avoiding distractions while driving.

This combined effort between law enforcement and responsible motorists is vital to reducing the frequency of accidents and saving lives throughout this challenging winter period.