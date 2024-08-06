Cyberabad police suspends six officials for torture

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty issued suspension orders for six police officials, including the Detective Inspector of Shadnagar police station, on Monday for allegedly torturing a woman during an inquiry into a theft case.

“In continuation of the departmental action regarding the incident at Shadnagar police station, Detective Inspector Ramireddy and five other staff members of the rank of constable have been placed under suspension. Further departmental action will follow,” said Avinash Mohanty.

The Commissioner ordered an inquiry on Sunday after the incident came to light.

The incident reportedly took place on July 28, when Sunitha, a 35-year-old woman and her husband Bheemaiah were called up to the Shadnagar police station on the grounds of a theft case, where Sunitha was allegedly tortured by the on-duty police officials.

The torture had allegedly taken place in front of her 13-year-old son.

Sunitha had made her allegations public on Sunday, and Detective Inspector Ramireddy, Shadnagar police station was immediately suspended on the grounds of an official inquiry into the complaint.