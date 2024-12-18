Live
Just In
Cyberabad police to auction 353 unclaimed vehicles
The Cyberabad Police have an accumulation of 353 abandoned or unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes that are pooled at the Moinabad police station grounds.
According to police, if any person has an objection of ownership holder or hypothecation interest regarding these vehicles, they may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim their vehicles within a period of six months from the date of notification, failing which the abandoned and unclaimed vehicles will be sold in an open public auction. The particulars of vehicles are available at the Moinabad police station ground under the control of N Veeralingam, MTO-2, reserve inspector of police, cell no 9490617317, and on the official website of Cyberabad police, www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.
It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of open public auction as empowered U/S 6(2), 7 of the Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act 2004 r/w Section 39, 40, and 41 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.