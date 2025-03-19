Cyberabad police to enforce restrictions

Hyderabad: With the upcoming SSC examinations, the Cyberabad police in a view to maintain public order, peace and to prevent obstructions any lawful person of causing disturbance of public tranquility or a riot or and affray in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) near the examination centres.

The police prohibit any Assembly of five or more persons around 200 metres radius at all the examination centres of SSC Public Examination Scheduled to be held from March 21 to April 4. Further, photocopy xerox and internet centres shall be closed within the radius of 100 metres from the examination centres.

The restrictions under Section 163 prohibit the gathering of five or more people inside a 200-metre radius of the examination centres between 6 am and 6 pm.

Police personnel, army officers on duty, State home guards, Telangana educational department officials, and funeral processions are exempted from the restrictions.

The restrictions imposed aim to reduce the chances of cheating, maintain law and order and conduct the examinations peacefully. The Cyberabad police informed that any person violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section-163 BNSS.