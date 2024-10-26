Cyberabad police to ramp up CCTV surveillance

Hyderabad: To streamline traffic flow and enforce regulations across the Cyberabad jurisdiction, the Cyberabad police are planning to expand the CCTV surveillance coverage. Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) D Joel Davis stated on Friday that installations of additional cameras are planned for high-risk and high-congestion areas by next month. He chaired a meeting at the Police Commissionerate on comprehensive traffic management.

Davis highlighted significant initiatives undertaken by the Cyberabad police to enhance traffic management and enforcement. A key focus of discussions was the expansion of CCTV surveillance coverage, with new cameras installed at critical traffic junctions, unauthorised parking hotspots, and high-traffic areas. He emphasised the upcoming mega drunk and drive operations and other enforcement measures targeting unsafe driving practices.

“Unauthorised parking hotspots have been identified; enforcement measures along with no-parking signage are being deployed to address the concerns. Additionally, daily traffic density analysis indicated peak congestion on weekdays, with minimal issues on weekends and Sundays. Road-widening and patchwork efforts are currently underway, with a focus on accident-prone and high-traffic areas,” said Davis.

The meeting addressed key traffic violations such as driving without licences, signal jumping, unauthorised entry, and use of mobile phones while driving. Special attention was given to DCMs, which are restricted from entering specific locations at designated times, with violations being recorded and appropriate action taken. A focused safety campaign targeting overspeeding, helmet compliance, and underage driving is in full swing. Repeat offenders are facing stricter penalties, including potential vehicle registration cancellation.

The meeting served as a platform for assessing current traffic enforcement measures and identifying further improvements to ensure safety and smooth movement of traffic across the Cyberabad region.

Medchal (traffic) ADCP Veeranna, Madhapur ADCP Shivakumar, ACPs Shamshabad (Nagabusanam), Madhapur (Satyanarayana), Rajendranagar (Balaji), Kukatpally (K Venkataiah), Medchal (K Venkata Reddy), along with all traffic CIs, were present.