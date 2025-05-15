Cyberabad police warn against leaving children in parked vehicles

Hyderabad: Incidents involving children getting trapped inside parked vehicles and losing their lives due to suffocation are being reported frequently. To ensure child safety and prevent tragedies, the Cyberabad police urged citizens to make a habit – ‘Look Before You Lock’ and take strict precautions to ensure such heartbreaking tragedies are prevented.

In recent weeks, Hyderabad has witnessed multiple tragic incidents where children lost their lives after being trapped in parked vehicles. These deaths, primarily due to suffocation, have raised serious concerns among parents, guardians, and law enforcement agencies.

According to the police, these incidents are avoidable – and people are advised to act responsibly to safeguard the children.

The police advised the car owners to always check the car before locking, walking away, and inspect both front and back seats. Never leave children unattended in or around a vehicle, not even for a short time.

“Keep car keys out of children’s reach to prevent accidental access. Educate children that cars are not safe places to play or hide and ensure they understand never to enter a car alone,” said a senior police officer.

The police advised to double-check the car before locking, ensuring no child or pet is left inside. Communicate clearly – when multiple adults are travelling with a child, assign who is responsible and do not assume someone else has taken the child out. Always lock the car when it is parked, even at home.

The police urged the car owners to install safety alerts such as rear seat reminders or child detection systems that notify if a child is left inside. “Avoid using black films or heavily tinted windows on car glass, as they reduce visibility and make it harder for others to notice if someone is trapped inside,” said the Cyberabad traffic police.

The traffic police advised the neighbours and bystanders to act immediately – if they see a child alone in a parked car, call emergency services without delay.