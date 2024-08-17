Cyberabad SOT nabs 3 suppliers, 5 consumers, recover 620 gm Heroin

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) Madhapur team and Raidurgam Police apprehended three drug suppliers and five consumers at Gachibowli. Police recovered 620 gm of Heroin paste, two cars and eight mobile phones all worth Rs 4.65 crore.

The arrested persons were Mangalaram Choudary and Ganesh Chowdary of Gatkesar and Dinesh Chowdary of Sainikpuri, all native of Rajasthan who are the sub-supplier and the main supplier Savar Jhat alias Sanvarlal of Rajasthan is absconding.

The arrested consumers were Nithin Gurjar, Prakash Choudary, Jaivatram Vasnaram Dewasi, Prakash Choudary and Banaram Choudary.

According to police, all three drug suppliers ordered Heroin paste to their known drug supplier Savar Jhat and paid Rs 48,000 as part payment. Savar Jhat came to Hyderabad by a car on August 7 and handed over 620 gm of Heroin paste to them. They decided to set up a team to dispose of the drug to needy consumers and called Ramesh Chandu and Suresh from Rajasthan by paying them Rs 7,000 and staying at a hotel in ECIL.

Later, all three drug suppliers proceeded to Gachibowli Light Store which belongs to Prakash Choudary to hide the contraband. In the meanwhile, SOT team and Police apprehended them and recovered 620 gm of Heroin paste from the vehicle. Later, on their confession, the five consumers were apprehended.

By knowing the apprehension of the accused, Ramesh Chandu and Suresh escaped from the hotel.