Cyberabad Traffic Police & SCSC Conducts Review Meeting with Security & Admin Heads of IT & ITES companies

SCSC, Cyberabad Traffic Police Joint Commissioner Mr Joel Davis, IPS & DCP Madhapur Dr Vineet IPS, have conducted a review meeting with the security & admin heads of IT / ITes organizations in Cyberabad .

Cyberabad Joint police commissioner- Traffic & Admin, Mr D Joel Davis, IPS, in his address, explained various initiatives taken by Cyberabad Traffic Police to decongest main arterial roads in IT corridor during the past 6months. Mr D Joel Davis Said “ Traffic Marshals deployment has been well received & on a daily basis, it is helping us to smoothen the traffic flow. Traffic Marshals deployment has been getting positive response from the industry for deployment of more Traffic Marshals”. He also urged the industry to set up high power CCTV camera on top of their high rise buildings, with uninterrupted power supply and good bandwidth connection, which would ensure that these cameras work even in adverse conditions and provide continuous feed, covering a long distance, to the command control centre for better traffic management as well as for law & order.





Speaking at the meet, DCP Madhapur, Dr Vineet IPS said “ All organizations need to have an eye on young crowd getting hooked on to drugs and spread awareness on ills of drug usage on a regular basis”. He also urged the companies to be more vigilant on working of POSH committees and see to that every complaint is addressed to the satisfaction of the women staff.





Mr Rajesh, incumbent traffic forum leader said “IT industry in Hyderabad should come forward more openly and support the initiative of Traffic Marshals , so that these marshals more in number, would help Traffic Police to focus more on enforcement”.



Mr Naved, Co-lead also spoke at the meeting.





For any companies wanting to contribute towards traffic safety, please contact [email protected] or on mobile number 9000257058.