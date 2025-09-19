  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Cyclist Injured in Hyderabad: Community Calls for Safer Roads

Cyclist Injured in Hyderabad: Community Calls for Safer Roads
x

Cyclist Injured in Hyderabad: Community Calls for Safer Roads

Highlights

A cyclist in Hyderabad was seriously injured due to open manholes and unsafe roads. The Cycling Community of Hyderabad has urged GHMC and Telangana officials to improve road safety for commuters

Santhana Selvan, an IT professional who runs the Twitter account Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, said that a member of the Cycling Community of Hyderabad was badly hurt.

The accident happened because of bad manholes and unsafe roads.

This shows that roads in the city can be dangerous for cyclists and people walking.

Selvan and the cycling community have asked GHMC and Telangana officials, including the Commissioner of GHMC and the Chief Minister, to fix the roads and make them safe for everyone.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick