Cyclist Injured in Hyderabad: Community Calls for Safer Roads

Santhana Selvan, an IT professional who runs the Twitter account Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad, said that a member of the Cycling Community of Hyderabad was badly hurt.

The accident happened because of bad manholes and unsafe roads.

This shows that roads in the city can be dangerous for cyclists and people walking.

Selvan and the cycling community have asked GHMC and Telangana officials, including the Commissioner of GHMC and the Chief Minister, to fix the roads and make them safe for everyone.