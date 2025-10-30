Cyclone brings heavy rains, disrupts normal life in Khammam

Normal life was thrown out of gear across the erstwhile Khammam district on Wednesday as incessant rains pounded the region under the influence of Cyclone ‘Montha’, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and business losses.

The usually busy streets and markets in Khammam city wore a deserted look, with residents preferring to stay indoors. Continuous rains since morning affected normal commercial activity, and traders reported a sharp drop in sales. Petty vendors stayed away from their stalls fearing inundation.

“We opened our shop around 10 am, but there have been no customers so far. People are confined to their houses, and there’s literally no business,”said Suresh P, a garments trader in Khammam.

Several schools declared holidays, while a few operated with thin attendance in view of the forecast for heavy rains. Water stagnation was reported in several areas, causing inconvenience to residents. The Municipal Corporation teams, along with local public representatives, worked in low-lying areas to clear drains and prevent flooding.

The transport sector was also affected. Auto-rickshaw drivers complained of reduced earnings due to the lack of passengers.

“I have been on the road since 8 a.m., but even after six hours, I could not earn Rs 400,”said Krishna, an auto driver.

The district police set up barricades at flooded stretches and placed caution boards to warn motorists. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt monitored the situation closely, setting up control rooms at their offices to coordinate relief measures.

Most residents remained indoors, venturing out only for essential needs. Business activity, including weekly markets, was hit badly, while village tanks and ponds were brimming due to heavy inflows.