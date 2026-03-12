Dammaiguda residents flag civic issues to GHMC

Residents of Dammaiguda have brought several civic issues to the attention of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities.

Former Sarpanch and ex-ward member Pandala Anuradha Goud submitted a representation to Sanchit Gangwar, Zonal Commissioner of GHMC, highlighting a range of problems affecting the locality.

In the petition, she pointed out the damaged road stretch from Nagaram to Dammaiguda, pending sanitation works, the growing stray dog menace, the need for regular mosquito fogging, and drainage issues in Maruthi Nagar. She also raised concerns over irregular water supply by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Anuradha Goud urged the civic authorities to take immediate steps to address these problems and improve basic civic amenities for the residents of Dammaiguda.