Dammaiguda Residents Raise Civic Issues with GHMC

A representation was submitted to Sanchit Gangwar, IAS Zonal Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, regarding several civic problems in Dammaiguda.

Former Sarpanch and Ex-Ward Member Pandala Anuradha Goud submitted the petition highlighting damaged roads from Nagaram to Dammaiguda, pending sanitation work, stray dog menace, mosquito fogging requirements, drainage issues in Maruthi Nagar, and irregular water supply by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

She requested officials to take immediate action to resolve these issues for the benefit of local residents.