Dammaiguda: TRS woman candidate campaigns

Dammaiguda: Municipality 10th ward TRS candidate Vasa Hemavathi Gupta held door to door campaigning in the division on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, she explained to voters about the development done in the division when her son Kiran was the ward member.

She promised voters more development in the division. Former ward member Jayalakshmi Chary, women president Rajeswari, Padma Sri, Venkateshwara Chary and others were present.