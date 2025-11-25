Dasara sarees in Nov? Aruna mocks govt’s last-minute welfare push

Hyderabad: BJP National Vice-President and MP DK Aruna urged people to see through what she called Congress "conspiracies and election-time tactics," insisting that all meaningful development in villagesfrom Anganwadis to CC roads and farmer forumsis being funded by the Centre.

Addressing district leaders and activists in Narayanpet on Monday, she launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of incompetence, broken promises, and opportunistic politics. She specifically challenged the ruling party to show courage by improving the dilapidated roads in Palamuru district, which she described as a glaring example of neglect despite repeated assurances.

Aruna alleged that the Congress government has gone bankrupt and is conducting panchayat elections only to access central government funds. She questioned why elections were not held immediately after the expiry of the Sarpanchs’ term and criticised the state’s handling of reservations, calling it "laughable." “How can they give 42 per cent reservations to BCs in terms of party when Sarpanches do not contest on party symbols?” she asked, highlighting contradictions in the government’s approach. Turning her ire toward welfare schemes, Aruna ridiculed the timing of Indiramma saree distribution, asking why sarees promised for Dasara are being handed out now and why power loom sarees are being substituted for handloom ones. She accused the Congress of deceiving people with coarse sarees and election-time gimmicks, while failing to deliver on guarantees such as pensions, unemployment benefits, and allowances.

On infrastructure, Aruna said Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet remain backward areas with roads in severe disrepair, citing three or four four-metre pits on a single flyover. She alleged that contractors refuse to take up state-funded projects due to a lack of trust, and only Central government-sanctioned works are being executed. “Even if a resident of this district becomes Chief Minister, what has changed for the people here?” she asked, comparing the current government’s favouritism toward Kodangal roads to the neglect seen under the previous BRS regime. She further criticised the state for failing to address hospital shortages, junior college needs, and mandal bifurcation proposals in Narayanpet.