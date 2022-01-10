Dasoju Sravan: TRS Government cheating poor playing with their lives

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan Kumar has alleged that the TRS government was cheating the poor in the name of double bedroom houses and playing havoc with their lives with 'damaged' construction.

He inspected construction of double-bedroom houses at Filmnagar on road no. 46, Ambedkar Nagar in Khairatabad Assembly constituency, on Sunday. Speaking to the media, he alleged that pillars of the 2BHK houses were shrinking; plastering was coming off, much to the worry of the beneficiaries who were yet to occupy the houses.

"The contractor has not visited the site for three months. There is no site engineer. Without minimum supervision, constructions are being done carelessly posing a grave threat to the lives of the poor who are going to occupy the houses," Sravan alleged. He sought to know what local MLA Danam Nagender was doing. "Is he sleeping? Do the TRS leaders and Nagender build their houses like this?" he asked.

He demanded removal of the contractor, Ramesh Reddy, and replaced by someone else and quality housing undertaken.