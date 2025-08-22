Live
Dastkari Haat Expo Brings India’s Handloom Heritage to Hyderabad
Highlights
The Dastkari Haat Handloom and Handicrafts Expo opened at Kalinga Cultural Center, Banjara Hills, celebrating India’s diverse craft traditions. Inaugurated by influencer Sudha Rani Nali and organizer Sameen Shah, the event highlights the artistry of weavers and craftsmen from across the country.
Featuring 60+ stalls, visitors can explore silks from Banaras, Bihar, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Rajasthan, alongside cottons and regional handicrafts. Shah emphasized that proceeds directly support rural artisans, widows, and their families, sustaining livelihoods.
The expo, running until August 25, offers Hyderabad a chance to experience authentic Indian craftsmanship and cultural elegance under one roof.
