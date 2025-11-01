Dattatreya releases cartoon book honouring Sardar Patel

Live
Hyderabad: Former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya released the new edition of the cartoon book “Obtuse Angle” by retired IAS officer BP Acharya on Friday, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
On the occasion, the Vaishnav Bandaru Foundation organised an interactive session on Civil Services and national integration at FTCCI. The event was attended by eminent former civil servants and officials, including former DGPs C Anjaneya Reddy, AK Mohanty, Aruna Bahuguna, Rajendra Kumar and former IAS officers BP Acharya, Ajay Mishra, Nirmala Gonela, among others.
Participants paid rich tributes to Sardar Patel for his pivotal role in national integration and the creation of the All India Services, celebrating his enduring legacy of unity and nation-building.