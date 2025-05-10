Dattatreya’s life is an inspiration to youth: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, stated that Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has won the affection of all sections of society in the Telugu states. During a meeting in the national capital on Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar released the Hindi version of Dattatreya’s autobiography, “Janataki Kahani, Meri Atmakatha.”

The launch took place on Friday in the national capital in the presence of prominent figures, including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, and Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, among others. Kishan Reddy remarked that Dattatreya began his career with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and held various responsibilities in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He highlighted Dattatreya’s journey from being a Member of Parliament to serving as a Union Minister and then as a Governor, calling it truly inspiring. Dattatreya served as a Union Minister under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and later worked in Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet. Kishan Reddy emphasised that Dattatreya’s life serves as a source of inspiration for young political leaders, noting, “My own political career began under Dattatreya’s guidance. I currently represent the Secunderabad constituency, which he held as an MP for four terms. He taught me politics, and that makes me proud.”

The Union Minister also recalled Dattatreya’s contributions through Seva Bharti, particularly in slum improvement initiatives in united Andhra Pradesh, saying that those efforts have had a lasting impact. He praised Dattatreya for persevering through many struggles during the Emergency while remaining committed to his ideology.

Kishan Reddy commended Dattatreya for sharing his life experiences in book form, stating, “Dattatreya’s commitment, dedication, and discipline are not only an inspiration for political leaders but also for the youth of the country. The youth can learn many valuable lessons from his life.”