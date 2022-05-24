Davos: KTR takes part in Telangana Lifesciences Industry's Vision For 2030 discussion

Hyderabad: IT Minister KTR shared his opinions at a panel discussion on 'Telangana Lifesciences Industry's Vision For 2030' at World Economic Forum in Davos. The other participants who also shared their thoughts at the panel discussion were Dr Reddy's Labs Co-Chairman and Managing Director GV Prasad and PwC India Partner Mohammad Athar. During the discussion, KTR stated that the life sciences sector in India needs revolutionary reforms to strengthen the sector and compete with the world. He also added that India needs a conducive regulatory framework in life sciences sector.

The Minister highlighted the fact that Telangana is known as the 'Vaccine Capital of the World' and Life Sciences capital of the Country and added that Hyderabad Pharma City spread across 19,000 acres will be the world's largest pharma cluster.

KTR stated that the Government of Telangana has created a synergy between academia and industry which helps in coming up with solutions for various real time issues and added further that innovations in life sciences sector is the need of the hour.

He stressed that the sector is fast growing in the digital drug discovery space and there is a need for the IT and pharma sectors to come together and work.

The IT Minister said that Hyderabad is home to various pharma globals and mentioned that Novartis's second largest campus is in Hyderabad.