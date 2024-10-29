Deadly dish: Woman dies, 20 land in city hospital after eating momos

Hyderabad: A woman died and about 20 others fell seriously ill after eating momos at a roadside food stall in Banjara Hills. Some of the victims filed a complaint with Banjara Hills police on Monday.

The tragedy took place in the Nandinagar area in Banjara Hills. A 29-year-old woman died after consuming street food. She has been identified as Reshma Begum. She was rushed to the NIMS hospital by her family members. However, her condition became critical, and she succumbed to her illness while undergoing treatment.

In a weekly market that was set up in Nandinagar on Friday several people ate at a momo stall. After consuming the momos, all of them suddenly fell seriously ill with vomiting and diarrhea. These consumers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the city.

On Monday, some victims approached the police to file a complaint. The police registered cases on the complaints and launched an investigation. Officials suspect that in addition to the momos, the mayonnaise and chutney may have caused the food poisoning.

Following the complaint, the food safety officials of GHMC, with the help of the police officials of Banjara Hills, traced out the location of the street vendor who was operating from Chintal Basti in Khairtabad in the name of WOW Hot Momos or Delhi Hot Momos.

On Monday, the food safety officials inspected the premises and found that the establishment was operating without an FSSAI license and that the food was being prepared in unhygienic conditions. “We have lifted the samples of food articles found in the location that are being sent to the State Food Laboratory for the purpose of analysis, and orders were also issued to stop the business operations,” said a food safety officer.