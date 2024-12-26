Debate Erupts Over 'Dammunte Pattukora Shekavattu' Song from Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: A new song from Pushpa 2 featuring the iconic dialogue "Dammunte Pattukora Shekavattu" has sparked considerable debate on social media. The dialogue, originally delivered by Allu Arjun in the film, is aimed at Fahadh Faasil's character and has become one of the standout moments of the movie. It quickly gained popularity, with fans widely discussing its impact on the film's success.

The makers of Pushpa 2 recently released the dialogue as a special music track, adding a unique musical element to the already popular catchphrase. The song was released on December 24th by T-Series, just before Allu Arjun’s character, Pushpa, visits the Chikkadapally Police Station. It went viral on social media almost immediately, with fans sharing and discussing the release.

The dialogue, "Dammunte Pattukora Shekavattu Pattukunte Vadili Pedatha Syndicate," which translates to "If you have the guts, take it, but if you hold it, I’ll let you go," is considered one of the key moments in Pushpa 2 and plays a significant role in the film's success. The addition of a special music track only fueled its popularity, quickly catching the attention of netizens.

However, the song’s release has also triggered a considerable amount of discussion among online users. It quickly became the top trend on YouTube, but it was later removed, leading to further speculation about its availability. As of now, the song is no longer available on any online streaming platform, which has sparked more debate regarding its sudden removal.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates, as the song continues to capture the imagination of the audience, despite its brief availability. The release and subsequent removal have raised questions about content distribution and the unexpected viral moments that can arise from the Pushpa franchise.